3,850 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,850 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $194.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.