38,752 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF opened at $40.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.