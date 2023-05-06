3D Systems (DDD) to Release Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
3D Systems Price Performance
3D Systems stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.75. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.
