3D Systems (DDD) to Release Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

3D Systems stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.75. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after buying an additional 277,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,046,700 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after purchasing an additional 126,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,914 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 107,339 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

