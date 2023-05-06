4,277 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

