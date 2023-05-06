5,862 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.83.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.
Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions
In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
