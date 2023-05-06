5,862 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

