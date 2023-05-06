8,107 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after buying an additional 764,671 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after buying an additional 762,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

