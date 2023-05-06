92 Resources Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

92 Resources reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.86.

NYSE:SYK opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.43 and its 200-day moving average is $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

