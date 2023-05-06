Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $59,097.60 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $59,097.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,833,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,083,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $190,936.20.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,112.64.

On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $71,393.35.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $196.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.20. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 88.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 91.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

