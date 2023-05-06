Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 490,900 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

