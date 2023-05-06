Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $22.72 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 378.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.