Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $6.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 67,051 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.
ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $916.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.18.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
