Adeia (ADEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Adeia to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Adeia has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.25-$1.37 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.13 million. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 36.72%.

ADEA opened at $7.24 on Friday. Adeia has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $761.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.94%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

