Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

