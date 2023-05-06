Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.31.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
