Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $108.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.31.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
