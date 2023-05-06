Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $108.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.31.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

