Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,480,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

