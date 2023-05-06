Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $85.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

