Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 9.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $84.00. The company traded as high as $91.64 and last traded at $89.23. 77,494,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 59,863,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.62.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.