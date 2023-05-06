AECOM (ACM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect AECOM to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACM opened at $83.70 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

