Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Barbara K. Rimer Sells 18,210 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aflac

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

