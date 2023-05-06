Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$95.00 to C$98.00. The company traded as high as C$80.96 and last traded at C$80.77, with a volume of 150868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.09.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.31.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.1903676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 102.88%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

