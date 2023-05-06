Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$98.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$82.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1903676 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 102.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

