Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Agree Realty by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.16 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.56%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.