Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) versus Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Rating) and Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.5%. Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of C$1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westpac Banking pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Agricultural Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Westpac Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A $0.56 0.67 Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A C$2.39 6.00

Analyst Recommendations

Agricultural Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westpac Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agricultural Bank of China and Westpac Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westpac Banking 0 0 0 1 4.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Agricultural Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Westpac Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Westpac Banking beats Agricultural Bank of China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist and Group. The Consumer segment provides banking products, including mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and savings and deposit products. The Business segment serves the banking needs of SME and commercial customers, including agribusiness and provides banking and advisory services to high net worth individuals through private wealth. The Westpac Institutional Bank segment provides a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, institutional and government customers. The Westpac New Zealand segment provides banking, wealth and insurance products and services for consumer, business and institutional customers in New Zealand. The Specialist segment comprises the operations that Westpac ultimately plans to exit with agreements in place for the sale of Westpac Life Insurance and motor vehicle dealer finance and notated leasing businesses. The Group segment includes the results of unallocated support functions such as treasury, chief operating office and core sup

