Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $95,912,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock valued at $377,100,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.