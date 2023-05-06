Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $123.64

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €123.64 ($135.87) and traded as high as €124.80 ($137.14). Airbus shares last traded at €122.10 ($134.18), with a volume of 1,816,749 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($165.93) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €123.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.91.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

