Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Akoya Biosciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of AKYA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

