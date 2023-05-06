Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,893 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.7 %

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

