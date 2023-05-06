Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Align Technology by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Align Technology by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $313.64 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.11.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

