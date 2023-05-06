Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 309,931 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

