Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $2.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Amarin by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 349,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $561.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

