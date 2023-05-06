AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,406,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,664,151.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 87,818,795 shares of company stock valued at $171,692,329 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,407,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC opened at $5.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

