American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley acquired 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 241,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.