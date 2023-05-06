American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down to $2.12

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.00. American Well shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 70,788 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

American Well Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,308 shares of company stock worth $488,517. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,986 shares during the last quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,624 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

