AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $47,136,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.35. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

