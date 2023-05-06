Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) & Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Critical Review

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 27.27% 14.69% 10.69% Microchip Technology 25.73% 50.01% 18.78%

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 4 17 0 2.81 Microchip Technology 0 6 11 1 2.72

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Analog Devices and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Analog Devices currently has a consensus price target of $216.41, suggesting a potential upside of 18.00%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $89.85, suggesting a potential upside of 19.51%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Dividends

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Analog Devices pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microchip Technology pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years and Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Microchip Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and Microchip Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $12.01 billion 7.72 $2.75 billion $6.63 27.66 Microchip Technology $6.82 billion 6.04 $1.29 billion $3.69 20.37

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Microchip Technology. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one-time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989, and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

