Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CZR. Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $62.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

