Analysts Offer Predictions for Home Capital Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.40 million. Home Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.82%.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$43.49 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.44.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

