Analysts Set Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Price Target at $11.93

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 6.7 %

BBD opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,010,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 292,094 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 234,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 58,867 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

