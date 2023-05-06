Analysts Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $103.04

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.04.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $82.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

