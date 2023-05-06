Analysts Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

NYSE CTO opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a PE ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -447.06%.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

