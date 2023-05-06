Analysts Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $22.60

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a "maintains" rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, 51job restated a "maintains" rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group's payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company's stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,762 shares of the company's stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company's stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

