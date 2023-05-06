Analysts Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT at $132.00

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.60.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.