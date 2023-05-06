Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target at $4.14

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

