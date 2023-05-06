Analysts Set Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Price Target at $5.30

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Several research firms have recently commented on SLDP. Citigroup upped their price target on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Solid Power stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.24 million, a PE ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.52.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Power by 74.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Power by 92.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,656 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the third quarter valued at $22,417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Power by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $19,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
