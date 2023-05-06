Analyzing MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MEI Pharma has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MEI Pharma and Pharming Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEI Pharma $40.70 million 1.06 -$54.45 million ($4.60) -1.40 Pharming Group $205.62 million 3.59 $13.67 million $0.19 59.27

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than MEI Pharma. MEI Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharming Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.7% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pharming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pharming Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MEI Pharma and Pharming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEI Pharma 1 3 1 0 2.00 Pharming Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

MEI Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 520.16%. Pharming Group has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 241.92%. Given MEI Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MEI Pharma is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Profitability

This table compares MEI Pharma and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEI Pharma -49.80% -88.33% -26.61% Pharming Group 6.65% 1.08% 0.54%

Summary

Pharming Group beats MEI Pharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Pharming Group

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.