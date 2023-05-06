Analyzing Safehold (SAFE) & Its Peers

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is one of 331 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Safehold to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Safehold pays out -4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 203.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Safehold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Safehold Competitors 2572 12511 13647 314 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safehold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Safehold presently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.30%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Safehold has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -93.31% -3.93% -1.64% Safehold Competitors 7.85% -0.12% 2.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safehold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $158.05 million $421.29 million -1.76 Safehold Competitors $893.41 million $160.03 million 23.01

Safehold’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Safehold competitors beat Safehold on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Safehold

Safehold, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

