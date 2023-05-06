Anne K. Roby Purchases 300 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rogers Stock Performance

ROG opened at $164.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $273.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Rogers by 4.8% in the third quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rogers by 1.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

