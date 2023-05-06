Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUSGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.00. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 709,277 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,554,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $41,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $14,276,000.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

