Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.88

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.88 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 180.60 ($2.26). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.25), with a volume of 269,289 shares.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.14. The company has a market capitalization of £883.98 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a GBX 5.82 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.